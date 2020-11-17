Judd Apatow To Direct Pandemic Comedy For Netflix

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Judd Apatow is making his digital directorial debut with a pandemic-inspired comedy movie set at streaming platform Netflix. According to Variety, the untitled meta-comedy will revolve around a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to finish a film. Apatow will direct the film from a script he will co-write with “South Park” scribe Pam Brady.

He will also produce the project via his Apatow Productions banner, with longtime collaborator Barry Mendel serving as executive producer. The comedic filmmaker is best known for helming films like “The 40-Year-Old Virgin, “Knocked Up,” “Funny People,” “Trainwreck,” “The King of Staten Island” and HBO’s Emmy winning 2018 title “The Zen Diaries Of Garry Shandling”. He has previously worked with Netflix on dramedy series “Love”, which he co-created, and a 2017 stand-up special “The Return”.