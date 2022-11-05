Jude Anthony Joseph Unveils Title of his Upcoming Film Based on 2018 Kerala Floods

The title of filmmaker Jude Anthony Joseph’s upcoming Malayalam film, which is based on the 2018 floods that rocked Kerala, has finally been announced. It is 2018: Everyone Is A Hero. The title, as well as the film’s first poster, was unveiled by Prithviraj Sukumaran and the director on their respective social media handles.

Jude Anthony Joseph also penned a heartfelt note along with sharing the film’s poster. He reminisced about announcing the film four years ago, just after the floods took place, to narrate the resilience of the people of Kerala who came together to survive as a team, irrespective of caste, religion or political differences. He also recalled how co-writer Akhil P Dharmajan was the only one who believed in him when everyone thought that the project was impossible to bring to fruition.

Joseph shared that the COVID-19 pandemic led to a halt in the film’s production and everyone forgot about the natural disaster, as well as the film, except him. The director revealed that he had sleepless nights thinking of his dream project.

The 39-year-old further shed light on the uncertainty that surrounded his film until another film of his released on Amazon Prime Video, last year, to great critical reception. The positive feedback he received from the viewers motivated him to go ahead with his dream project. And, this time, he was backed by producers Venu Kunnappilly, Anto Joseph and GK Padmakumar.

The director ended his note by writing, “I say it from the bottom of my heart that we gave our bodies and minds for the shooting of the film in the last 6 months. Chase your dreams. No matter what, or how people tell you, just chase your dreams and this entire universe will make it happen for you.”

2018: Everyone Is A Hero will star Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Kalaiyarasan, Narain, Lal, Indrans, Aju Varghese, Tanvi Ram, Sshivada, and Gauthami Nair in key roles. The Jude Anthony Joseph directorial is currently in its post-production phase. It is expected to hit the theatres in early 2023.

