Jude Law Reminisces Meeting JK Rowling Prior To Playing Albus Dumbledore

Jude Law has been seen in a number of unusual fictional characters throughout the years. His most popular one came to life in 2018 with the second installment of Fantastic Beasts.

In Crimes Of Grindelwald, Jude Law appeared as a much younger version of the future Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore. Speaking to Vanity Fair, Law remembered his experience of interacting with series writer J.K. Rowling and learning about the character from her.

"I think one of the beautiful moments in preparation was working with J.K. Rowling. I spent an afternoon when she gave me the entire history of this great character. I remember I went in and she was having tea. She had these incredible heels on. She said 'OK, if you don't mind I'm going to stand up.' And she stood up for nearly three hours and just walked up and down, talked, talked — and it just came out, it's just living in her."

Referring to the notes he took from Rowling, Law stated that he had little opportunity to make much use of them. Nevertheless, the actor added that there is a lot more of the character to be seen in the coming films.

The net Fantastic Beasts film was revealed to be set around Germany and Brazil. While the last film was set in 1927, the next one is said to be around 1930. Talking about Dumbledore's character and his understanding of him, Law said, "There's something wonderful about embodying someone with magical power. Trying to understand what that might be like. There's also something painful about Albus, something sad. It's just a beautifully written character. It was a real privilege to be able to bring to life."

Jude Law along with the rest of the cast is set to begin shooting for Fantastic Beasts 3 in February 2020. The film is set for a release date of November 12, 2021.

