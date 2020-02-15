Jude Law, Taika Waititi to Team up for 'The Auteur' Series
Newly-crowned Oscar winner Taika Waititi will also co-write the series with Peter Warren and might as well direct some of its episodes.
Jude Law (L), Taika Waititi
Actor Jude Law is in talks to star Showtime's limited series "The Auteur" which will be executive produced by newly-crowned Oscar winner Taika Waititi.
According to Variety, Waititi will also co-write the series with Peter Warren and might as well direct some of its episodes.
The project, which hails from Endeavor Content and Legendary Entertainment, is being touted as a Hollywood satire that would have Law playing the eccentric title character.
It is based on a graphic novel of the same name by James Callahan and Rick Spears.
Law currently features in the second season of his HBO show "The New Pope". His last film release was Blake Lively-starrer "The Rhythm Section".
Waititi is coming off an Oscar win for best adapted screenplay for "Jojo Rabbit". His next directorial is Searchlight Pictures' dramedy "Next Goal Wins", featuring Michael Fassbender.
The filmmaker will also soon start working on Marvel Studios' "Thor: Love and Thunder".
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Top Winners from Past Seasons and What They are Doing Now
- Sushma Swaraj: Fiesty Leader, Friendly Minister | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
- This Scary Map Shows How Coronavirus May Be Spreading Globally Through Wuhan Travellers
- Nike React Infinity Run Review: Without Doubt, Miles Ahead of The Adidas Boost
- Maharashtra Govt's 'Shiv Bhojan' at Rs 10 is a Rage with Over 2 Lakh Meals sold in 17 Days