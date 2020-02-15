Jude Law, Taika Waititi to Team up for 'The Auteur' Series

Actor Jude Law is in talks to star Showtime's limited series "The Auteur" which will be executive produced by newly-crowned Oscar winner Taika Waititi.

According to Variety, Waititi will also co-write the series with Peter Warren and might as well direct some of its episodes.

The project, which hails from Endeavor Content and Legendary Entertainment, is being touted as a Hollywood satire that would have Law playing the eccentric title character.

It is based on a graphic novel of the same name by James Callahan and Rick Spears.

Law currently features in the second season of his HBO show "The New Pope". His last film release was Blake Lively-starrer "The Rhythm Section".

Waititi is coming off an Oscar win for best adapted screenplay for "Jojo Rabbit". His next directorial is Searchlight Pictures' dramedy "Next Goal Wins", featuring Michael Fassbender.

The filmmaker will also soon start working on Marvel Studios' "Thor: Love and Thunder".

