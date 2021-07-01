Judge Denies Britney Spears' Request to Remove Her Father Jamie from Conservatorship

A judge has denied US pop star Britney Spears’ request to remove her father Jamie Spears from her conservatorship, according to Variety. Last week, Britney, 39, told the Los Angeles judge overseeing the arrangement that she wanted the 13-year-long conservatorship that has controlled her life to end. She also asked for her father to be removed as her conservator.

However, the judge has reportedly denied removing Britney’s father from conservatorship, ruling Wednesday that Jamie Spears and Bessemer Trust will retain equal power over the pop star’s finances and person, according to Variety.

Britney called the conservatorship “abusive" and said that it did “more harm" to her than good. In a post on Instagram last week, Spears explained why she had not spoken out sooner, saying that she was “embarrassed to share what happened to me". Spears then said that her life is “definitely" not perfect" and she believes that people also know about it now.

“I apologise for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years… I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me… But honestly who doesn’t want to capture their Instagram in a fun light," she added. Spear said “pretending that I’m ok" has helped her in life.

“So I decided to post this quote today because by golly if you’re going through hell… I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence… existence…

“And to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through and hey it worked… so I’ve decided to start reading more fairy tales," the singer said.

In her statement at the court, Spear condemned her father Jamie Spears, accusing him of controlling her “100,000 percent". “It makes no sense to make a living for so many people and be told I’m not good enough, that I’m great at what I do and I allow these people to control what I do, it makes no sense at all," she said.

