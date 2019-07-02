Judgementall Hai Kya Trailer: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao's Film is a Quirky, Intense Mystery

After undergoing rigorous scrutiny of experts from mental health community over the film's controversial title, which resulted in a change eventually, Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgementall Hai Kya saw its trailer release today. The news of the trailer launch was announced by the stars themselves with new poster releases, earlier in the day, that saw the mad-side of the two characters from the Prakash Kovelamudi directorial. The film brings back the pairing of Kangana and Rajkummar five years after their first blockbuster film Queen (2014).

The trailer opens with the suggestion that Kangana and Raj's characters are suspects for a crime. Enter Bobby (Kangana) in her colourful avatar looking down on the camera saying, "Boom." Bobby is a charming, fast-talking, innocent, paranoid, complex character, who chooses asylum over jail term.

Enter Keshav (Rajkummar), who moves in next door to Bobby with a girl. The rest of the journey follows these two characters whose life get intertwined in a mystery, each trying to prove their innocence in the said crime. Both also have to prove the other guilty and the twist grips you in that. Backed by a thumping retro track, Judgdementall Hai Kya looks to bring out the wild child in you.

As the tag line suggests, its really a 'trust no one situation' in Judgementall Hai Kya.

Written by Kanika Dhillon and produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Motion Pictures, Judgemantall Hai Kya releases on July 26.

Watch Judgementall Hai Kya trailer here:

