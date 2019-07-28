Judgementall Hai Kya Box Office Day 2: Kangana Ranaut Film Earns Rs 11.50 Crore

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's latest film Judgementall Hai Kya opened to average numbers at the box office, but showed a good jump in revenue on Day 2. After earning Rs 4.5 crore on Friday, collections went up around 55% on Saturday and the film's total earning in two days is now Rs 11.5 crore.

Box Office India reported that the film earned Rs 7 crore on Day 2. But Saturday's growth just keeps the film in the box office race and it remains to be seen whether it can sustain on Monday. The 50% plus growth on Saturday was a good sign but the test will be of how close can Monday get to its Friday number.

Kangana plays Bobby, who suffers from acute psychosis after suffering a childhood trauma. Her perception of reality is different, which is why she suspects that her tenant Keshav (Rajkummar Rao) is not exactly who he claims to be. Once she accuses him of murder, a race to outwit each other begins between the two of them. Directed by Prakash Kovelmudi, Judgementall Hai Kya is a psychological thriller also featuring Satish Kaushik, Amyra Dastur, Jimmy Shergill and Amrita Puri.

Watch our review of the film here:

The week's other release, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Arjun Patiala could not do much on Saturday as it collected 1.50 crore nett and took its two day total to 2.75 crore nett approximately. The first day had killed any chances it had and the low business on day two was not a surprise. Over the first two days, the film earned a total of 2.75 crore. Arjun Patiala has Kriti playing a crime journalist and Diljit playing a quirky, small town cop.

