Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Judgementall Hai Kya Box Office Day 2: Kangana Ranaut Film Earns Rs 11.50 Crore

Judgementall Hai Kya showed good growth on Day 2, earning Rs 7 crore on Saturday. Arjun Patiala has managed to earn Rs 2.75 crore in two days.

News18.com

Updated:July 28, 2019, 1:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Judgementall Hai Kya Box Office Day 2: Kangana Ranaut Film Earns Rs 11.50 Crore
Images: Instagram
Loading...

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's latest film Judgementall Hai Kya opened to average numbers at the box office, but showed a good jump in revenue on Day 2. After earning Rs 4.5 crore on Friday, collections went up around 55% on Saturday and the film's total earning in two days is now Rs 11.5 crore.

Box Office India reported that the film earned Rs 7 crore on Day 2. But Saturday's growth just keeps the film in the box office race and it remains to be seen whether it can sustain on Monday. The 50% plus growth on Saturday was a good sign but the test will be of how close can Monday get to its Friday number.

Kangana plays Bobby, who suffers from acute psychosis after suffering a childhood trauma. Her perception of reality is different, which is why she suspects that her tenant Keshav (Rajkummar Rao) is not exactly who he claims to be. Once she accuses him of murder, a race to outwit each other begins between the two of them. Directed by Prakash Kovelmudi, Judgementall Hai Kya is a psychological thriller also featuring Satish Kaushik, Amyra Dastur, Jimmy Shergill and Amrita Puri.

Watch our review of the film here:

The week's other release, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Arjun Patiala could not do much on Saturday as it collected 1.50 crore nett and took its two day total to 2.75 crore nett approximately. The first day had killed any chances it had and the low business on day two was not a surprise. Over the first two days, the film earned a total of 2.75 crore. Arjun Patiala has Kriti playing a crime journalist and Diljit playing a quirky, small town cop.

Read: Judgementall Hai Kya Gets Average Opening, Arjun Patiala Day 1 Box Office is Disappointing

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram