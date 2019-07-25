Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Judgementall Hai Kya Early Reviews: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao's Film Gets Positive Response

First, it courted controversy for its previous title Mental Hai Kya, then Kangna's brawl with a journalist kept the film in headlines. Now that the film is all set to hit the theaters tomorrow, (July 26) early reviews have started pouring in on social media.

Vaishali Jain |

Updated:July 25, 2019, 1:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Judgementall Hai Kya Early Reviews: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao's Film Gets Positive Response
First, it courted controversy for its previous title Mental Hai Kya, then Kangna's brawl with a journalist kept the film in headlines. Now that the film is all set to hit the theaters tomorrow, (July 26) early reviews have started pouring in on social media.
Loading...

Rajkummar Rao, Kangana Ranaut starrer Judgementall Hai Kya has been constantly in news for all the wrong reasons. First, it courted controversy for its previous title Mental Hai Kya, then Kangna's brawl with a journalist kept the film in headlines. Now that the film is all set to hit the theaters tomorrow, (July 26) early reviews have started pouring in on social media.

The film has largely received positive reviews and the two lead actors are being lauded for their performance. Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari too took to Twitter to write about the film. She wrote, "There is something magical when brilliant actors dive into characters;break rules & dare to be different. @KanganaTeam & @RajkummarRao are a treat to watch as they unfold in #Judgementalhaikya (sic)."

Likewise, a user tweeted, "#JudgementalHaiKya is a super crazy film. #KanganaRanaut is just fantastic, she manages to nail her character every single time. @RajkummarRao is just superb❤️A must watch film guys. Releasing this Friday! still tripping @ektaravikapoor, (sic)"

The film brings back the pairing of Kangana and Rajkummar five years after their first blockbuster film Queen (2014). The film is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, and deals with issues of mental health and hallucinations. JudgeMentall Hai Kya will see Kangana & Rajkummar play two prime suspects of a captivating murder mystery case. The two actors are pitted against each other in the film and will be seen indulging in a game of one-upmanship.

Written by Kanika Dhillon and produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Motion Pictures, Judgemantall Hai Kya releases on July 26.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram