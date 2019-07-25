Judgementall Hai Kya Early Reviews: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao's Film Gets Positive Response

Rajkummar Rao, Kangana Ranaut starrer Judgementall Hai Kya has been constantly in news for all the wrong reasons. First, it courted controversy for its previous title Mental Hai Kya, then Kangna's brawl with a journalist kept the film in headlines. Now that the film is all set to hit the theaters tomorrow, (July 26) early reviews have started pouring in on social media.

The film has largely received positive reviews and the two lead actors are being lauded for their performance. Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari too took to Twitter to write about the film. She wrote, "There is something magical when brilliant actors dive into characters;break rules & dare to be different. @KanganaTeam & @RajkummarRao are a treat to watch as they unfold in #Judgementalhaikya (sic)."

Likewise, a user tweeted, "#JudgementalHaiKya is a super crazy film. #KanganaRanaut is just fantastic, she manages to nail her character every single time. @RajkummarRao is just superb❤️A must watch film guys. Releasing this Friday! still tripping @ektaravikapoor, (sic)"

I just watched #JudgementalHaiKya premiere ...It's one of the most brilliant movies of 2019.@RajkummarRao @KanganaTeam as always they nailed it. I'm sure the movie will be blockbuster.Feeling proud as I am part of the movie for VFX — Pratik Raka (@rakapratik) July 24, 2019

I just watched #judgementalhaikya premiere. The ending has an unexpected twist. the film is high on content. A well made film in all aspects. @RajkummarRao @KanganaTeam. Feeling proud as I am a part of movie for VFX pic.twitter.com/Y6L7o7wlrw — Ekta Surana (@surana_ekta) July 24, 2019

#JudgementalHaiKya is a super crazy film. #KanganaRanaut is just fantastic, she manages to nail her character every single time. @RajkummarRao is just superb❤️A must watch film guys. Releasing this Friday! still tripping @ektaravikapoor @KanikaDhillon — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) July 24, 2019

There is something magical when brilliant actors dive into characters;break rules & dare to be different.@KanganaTeam & @RajkummarRao are a treat to watch as they unfold in #Judgementalhaikya All my wishes @ektaravikapoor @ShaaileshRSingh #Prakashkovelamudi @KanikaDhillon — Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) July 24, 2019

The film brings back the pairing of Kangana and Rajkummar five years after their first blockbuster film Queen (2014). The film is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, and deals with issues of mental health and hallucinations. JudgeMentall Hai Kya will see Kangana & Rajkummar play two prime suspects of a captivating murder mystery case. The two actors are pitted against each other in the film and will be seen indulging in a game of one-upmanship.

Written by Kanika Dhillon and produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Motion Pictures, Judgemantall Hai Kya releases on July 26.

