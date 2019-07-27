Judgementall Hai Kya Gets Average Opening, Arjun Patiala Day 1 Box Office is Disappointing

Two films released at the box office this Friday, but neither of them have exactly gotten the cash registers ringing. While Judgementall Hai Kya opened to average box office figures, Arjun Patiala had a disappointing start.

The Kriti Sanon-Diljit Dosanjh spoof comedy performed quite poorly on day 1, earning Rs 1.25 crore nett. Arjun Patiala has Kriti playing a crime journalist and Diljit playing a quirky, small town cop. According to Box Office India, spoof films never really do well in India and Arjun Patiala will find it a huge struggle at the box office.

Judgementall Hai Kya, produced by Ekta Kapoor, is a psychological thriller starring Kangana as a patient of acute psychosis, who accuses the seemingly normal Rajkummar Rao of murder. Vesides the hoopla around its release and the controversy surrounding lead actress Kangana Ranaut, the film could manage only Rs 4.50 crore nett on Friday. The numbers are just about okay, and it remains to be seen if the film picks up pace over the weekend.

The film's main revenue is going to depend on the metros as business outside them is very poor. But the film has a chance, depending on what happens over the weekend and especially Monday. The weekend has to show a big growth to keep it in the race till Monday, said Box Office India.

While Judgementall Hai Kya was well received by most critics barring a few, and has found favour among many sections of the audience as well, Arjun Patiala's reviews haven't been favourable.

Watch our review of Judgementall Hai Kya here:

Follow @News18Movies for more