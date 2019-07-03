Judgementall Hai Kya Trailer: Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar, More Heap Praise on Rajkummar, Kangana

Ekta Kapoor dropped the trailer of her much-awaited movie Judgementall Hai Kya on July 2, and it took the internet by storm. The Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer has received immense love and appreciation on the trailer release, which introduces the stars as Bobby and Keshav.

Slated to release on July 26, the film also stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Amyra Dastur, Hrishitaa Bhatt in important roles. The film is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, and deals with issues of mental health and hallucinations. While Ekta called it a ‘mad ride with two fantastic actors one mind boggling murder mystery’, she announced the release of the trailer, writing, “Madness is now LIVE. Go judge 4 yourself! Watch #JudgementallHaiKyaTrailer”

Soon after the trailer went live, Bollywood stars showered their love on the mad ride. Varun Dhawan took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, “What a mast trailer. Amazing lead and supporting cast backed by some great writing. Looks like a lot of fun #JudgementallHaiKyaTrailer,” AshwinyIyerTiwarialso too to Twitter to write, “When brilliant actors dive into the characters, the rules break. All love my dearest.”

What a mast trailer. Amazing lead and supporting cast backed by some great writting.Looks like alot of fun #JudgementallHaiKyaTrailer https://t.co/S3uM5vlmp5 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 2, 2019

Director-producers Atul Kasbekar, Rahul Dholakia and Ram Kamal appreciated the movie trailer calling it whacky, funny and intriguing. Ram Kamal tweeted, “You have a winner @ektaravikapoor this is just mindfblowing! #KanganaRanaut is on a roll and @RajkummarRao you are nailing it every time. Just loved the quirky and yet griping take of a murder mystery. I am definitely watching this one! #JudgementallHaiKya”

You have a winner @ektaravikapoor this is just mindfblowing! #KanganaRanaut is on a roll and @RajkummarRao you are nailing it every time. Just loved the quirky and yet griping take of a murder mystery. I am definitely watching this one! @balajimotionpic #JudgementallHaiKya https://t.co/EO50DZQtXh — Ram Kamal (@Ramkamal) July 2, 2019

Whackky !! 26 July is Mental Day - Go Judge ! https://t.co/O75Ty18fUU — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) July 2, 2019

Powerpacked,crazy and I love it Can’t wait to watch the powerhouses #KanganaRanaut and @RajkummarRao at it with each other in #JudgementalHaiKya and ofcourse writing toh mental ho gi hai coz @KanikaDhillon is ❤️.#PrakashKovelamudi you’re a ⭐️@ektaravikapoor @RuchikaaKapoor — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) July 3, 2019

Whoa! #JudgementalHaiKya looks crazy!! What insanely gripping & whacked out acts by @RajkummarRao & #KanganaRanaut. @ektaravikapoor and @ShaaileshRSingh ya’ll are literally on a roll with two such diverse and entertaining movies.https://t.co/PN2VrEn8ML — Nushrat Bharucha (@NushratBharucha) July 3, 2019

