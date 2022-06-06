Judwaa Actress Rambha Shares Photos From Her Birthday Bash

Rambha is one of the most prominent actresses known for her work in regional cinema as well as Bollywood. Though she mostly remained active in Telugu and Tamil film industries she has also acted in Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri and Bengali films. The actress has worked in more than 100 films in a career spanning over two decades.

Though the actress has been away from the film industry since the last few years, she is quite active on social media. She celebrated her 46th birthday on June 5. The Judwaa actress has also shared a few photos of her birthday celebration with family and friends on Instagram.

In a series of photos, Rambha gave a glimpse into her birthday party. In the first few photos, she can be seen posing with her birthday cake. In another photo she was seen with her family. Rambha celebrated her birthday with her husband, three children and her dog. She also shared a video in which her son can be seen shying away from the camera. He sings ‘Happy Birthday’ for her mother and later Rambha cuts the cake.

Extending her gratitude to her fans and friends, Rambha wrote in the caption, “Thank you all for your lovely wishes on my birthday.”

Fans loved her photos and wished the actress on her special day. Many users even complimented the actress for her beauty. One of the fans wrote, “Growing younger with years. That’s only because you have a pure heart.” A second one commented, “You are the same as seen in your first movie,”

Rambha has also worked in a number of Hindi films including Salman Khan starrer Judwaa. Apart from that she also shared screen with Anil Kapoor and Raveena Tandon in 1998 film Gharwali Baharwali. The actress has been part of Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff’s Bandhan and Govinda’s Kyo Kii… Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta. She was last seen in 2011 Malayalam movie Filstar opposite Dileep.

