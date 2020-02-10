Judy Garland Never Won an Oscar But Renee Zellweger Wins Best Actress Playing Her

It marked the second Oscar victory in four nominations for Zellweger, 50, a Texas-born performer whose immersion in the role of Garland also earned Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and BAFTA awards.

She faced field of nominees that included Charlize Theron for Bombshell, as well as Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story, Cynthia Erivo for Harriet and Saoirse Ronan for Little Women.

Admittedly intimidated at the notion of playing one of America’s most iconic show business figures 50 years after her death, Zellweger embarked on extensive preparations to transform herself for the role.

She took voice lessons for a year and worked with a choreographer to capture Garland’s mannerisms. The movie focuses on a period when “The Wizard of Oz” star struggled with substance abuse, depression, insomnia, financial instability and a custody battle.

Garland arrived in London in late 1968 as part of a sold-out concert tour meant to help regain her economic footing. She died there at age 47 of an accidental drug overdose in June 1969, three months after her fifth marriage.

Zellweger’s co-stars recalled being awestruck by her on-set metamorphosis for the role, while critics marveled at how she convincingly rendered the essence of Garland’s persona and performance style without lapsing into mere impersonation.

Her Judy performance was a far cry from the scrappy, plain-spoken farmhand she played in the epic U.S. Civil War romance Cold Mountain, a role that earned her an Academy Award for best supporting actress in 2004.

