Jug Jug Jeeyo: Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani Send Birthday Love To Varun Dhawan In Cutest Video

Varun Dhawan is celebrating his 35th birthday on Sunday. To make his day special, the cast of his upcoming movie Jug Jug Jeeyo dropped an adorable video sending him wishes. The video features Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Mostly Sane aka Prajakta Koli, Manish Paul, and filmmaker Raj Mehta.

Wishing Varun his birthday, Anil Kapoor can also be seen jokingly asking Varun not to look younger than him. “Jitne saal ka bhi tu ho gaya na, mere se young nahi dikhta, koshish bhi mat karna mere se young dikhne ki (Irrespective of your age, you do not look younger than me. Don’t even try to look younger than me),” Anil can be heard saying in the video. “You are really like my child, Varun. You are like my son,” said Neetu Kapoor. Kiara Advani also wished him health and happiness.

Sharing the video on his official Instagram account, Anil Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday @varundvn my boy! Janam din bohot bohot mubarak!🎉 #JugJuggJeeyo saalo saal tak…” The birthday boy was quick to react to the video as he wrote, Seee u soon sirrrrrrrrr” and dropped red heart emojis. Neetu Kapoor also shared the same video on social media and penned a heartwarming note for Varun. “Happy birthday @varundvn! It’s been such a joy seeing you grow into the man you’ve become today. The #JugJuggJeeyo family wishes you all the happiness and blessings,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Talking about Jug Jugg Jeeyo, it is a comedy-drama directed by Raj Mehta and made under Dharma Productions. It will be released on June 24, 2022.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan has a number of other movies lined up as well. The actor will be next seen in horror-comedy Bhediya along with Kriti Sanon. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Apart from this, Varun Dhawan recently announced his next project Bawaal in which he will share the screen with Janhvi Kapoor for the first time. The film is slated to release on April 7, 2023.

