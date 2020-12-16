'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' Cast to Resume Shoot from This Date After Halt Due to Covid-19 Cases

The filming of Jug Jugg Jeeyo came to a temporary halt after Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, and director Raj Mehta were diagnosed with COVID-19 . Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and debutante Prajakta Koli, part of the main cast, had also returned to Mumbai. However, as the trio tested negative, the makers are planning to resume shoot in Chandigarh.

As per the latest report in Mumbai Mirror, the crew is set to begin the new schedule soon as Varun, Neetu and Raj are recovering and feeling better. They will join the sets soon. The crew also went under isolation and as per their latest COVID-19 test reports, they are cleared to commence work. Makers have decided to start rolling out the shoot with Anil and Kiara from December 19. All the places where Varun, Neetu and Raj had shot were sanitised, following the protocols to kick off the work smoothly.

A source close to the development revealed to the Mirror that Varun, Anil, Kiara and Neetu will be touching down in Chandigarh on December 18. Barring Neetu, who has four to five days of shoot remaining, the others will be shooting continuously till December 30 and return to Mumbai. The makers, as per the report, devised a revised schedule during the quarantine period to ensure that any post-COVID fatigue does not take a toll.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo marks Neetu’s return to films after an eight year hiatus. The actress was last seen in Besharam sharing screen space with her late husband, Rishi Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor. The upcoming film will be bankrolled by Dharma Production. Although not much is known about the project yet, Varun-Kiara and Anil-Neetu will essay the roles of two married couples.

Meanwhile, Varun is waiting for the release of his next, Coolie No 1 on an OTT platform. The film directed by David Dhawan has Sara Ali Khan in the female lead.