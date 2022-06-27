Jug Jugg Jeeyo Promotions: Varun Dhawan Lifts Comedian Bharti Singh on DID Li'l Masters

Varun Dhawan’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo was released in theatres on June 24. The 35-year-old actor is busy promoting his film along with the rest of his co-stars from the movie. Recently, Varun visited the sets of Zee TV’s DID Li’l Masters to promote Jug Jugg Jeeyo. He was accompanied by Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor.

On the show, the team of Jug Jugg Jeeyo had a great time. Zee TV even shared a delightful promo clip from Sunday’s episode, which showed Varun and Kiara having fun on stage. In the clip, Varun can be seen dancing with host Bharti Singh. At one point in time, the actor even lifted the 37-year-old in his arms and spun her around.

DID Li’l Masters is one of the most popular dance shows on Zee TV. The show is judged by Sonali Bendre, Remo D’Souza and Mouni Roy. DID Li’l Masters come to an end with a grand finale on Sunday.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo had a decent start at the box office:

Jug Jugg Jeeyo has generated tremendous chatter on social media. The songs and trailer of the film have gone viral on YouTube.

Therefore, Jug Jugg Jeeyo was expected to do well at the box office. Since its release, the film has raked in quite the moolah at the box office. In the first two days, Jug Jugg Jeeyo has collected Rs 21.83 crore in India. Last week, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the decent box office numbers of the film on Twitter.

Varun Dhawan’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo is a family entertainer:

The much-awaited family entertainer boasts of a stellar star cast, which includes Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor. Directed by Raj Mehta, Jug Jugg Jeeyo also features Maniesh Paul, Prajakta Koli and Tisca Chopra in supporting roles. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

