Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Sonam Kapoor Shares Heart-Warming Post For Father’s Film

Dharma Productions’ multi-starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo, featuring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor, has hit the theatres and received positive reviews from all quarters. Recently, Sonam Kapoor shared a delightful poster of Jug Jugg Jeeyo on Instagram and wrote, “Can’t wait to watch you on the big screen again Daddy @anilskapoor! Go watch #JugJuggJeeyo you guys!” Sonam’s adorable post for her father has received more than 35,000 likes on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Anil Kapoor commented on his daughter’s post and wrote, “Love you beta! Miss you.” Sonam is currently in London with her husband, Anand Ahuja. The fashionista is all set to start a new phase of her life as she is expecting her first child.

Anil Kapoor’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo is a family entertainer and is expected to do well at the box office. The much-awaited film has generated tremendous buzz on social media. The trailer of Jug Jugg Jeeyo got viral last month with over 43 million views on YouTube.

The songs of the film have topped the charts and have struck a chord with the listeners. The fresh pairing of Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor is expected to draw large crowds to the theatres.

Recently, Arjun Kapoor penned a glowing review of the film on Instagram Stories and wrote, “#ArjunRecommends… AK makes you laugh and chuckle. Neetu aunty makes you connect and cry because of her resilience.

“Varun makes you feel the chaos in managing the relationships. Kiara makes you feel the calm that’s needed to hold a family together. Maniesh and Prajakta make sure we connect with these oddball family members through their gaze. Raj well done on a true blue family entertainer!!! All the best to Karan and Apoorva… We have a winner on hand.”

On the eve of the film’s release, superstar Akshay Kumar also sent his best wishes to the team of Jug Jugg Jeeyo on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)



Jug Jugg Jeeyo is helmed by Raj Mehta and also features Maniesh Paul, Prajakta Koli and Tisca Chopra in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.