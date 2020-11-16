Jug Jugg Jeeyo Starts Shooting, Team Celebrates Neetu Kapoor's Return To Films

Mumbai: Actors Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor on Monday began filming their upcoming comedy “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” in Chandigarh. The film is directed by Raj Mehta, who helmed the 2019 hit “Good Newwz”, and is backed by filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. “With all your loving blessings, starting this journey on the right clap – lights, camera & action #JugJuggJeeyo,” the official handle of Dharma Productions tweeted.

The film marks the return of Neetu Kapoor on the big screen, seven years after “Besharam”, which also featured her actor son Ranbir Kapoor and late husband Rishi Kapoor. The 62-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself from her make-up room. Neetu Kapoor said she was feeling “scared” to be all by herself, but is happy to return to work.

“Back on set after so many years. To new beginnings and the magic of the movies. I feel your love and presence. From mom, to Kapoor Sahab, to Ranbir always being with me, now I find myself all by myself. Feeling a little scared, but I know you are always with me,” she wrote. Anil Kapoor took to Instagram Story and posted a picture of Neetu Kapoor with a note of encouragement for the veteran actor. “So happy to have you back on set! We all are here for you and have full faith that you’ll take the screen by storm again! I’m super excited to be a part of the ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ journey with you,” the actor said. “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” also marks the big screen debut of YouTuber Prajakta Kohli.