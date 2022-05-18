JugJugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Team Reveal Trailer Release Date In Quirky Video

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu along with content creator Prajakta Koli, and host Maniesh Paul have teamed up for the upcoming family drama JugJugg Jeeyo. While the makers have been dropping intriguing glimpses from the much-anticipated project, piquing the curiosity of fans. On Wednesday, the film’s team finally announced the trailer release date of the film with a quirky video.

In a clip posted by Varun and other team members on their social media handles, we see them making the announcement. As the clip starts we see Varun dancing to the beats of the title track, as he held an i-pad in his hands, and on the screen we see Kiara dancing. As the clip progresses, we see the camera panning into the screen to show Kiara, and so on the other stars dancing to the beats of the peppy track. In the end, we see the trailer release date of the film as June 22.

Along with the video, Varun Dhawan wrote in the captions, “This Sunday is a funday as the JUGJUGG JEEYO trailer goes live 22nd may . Get ready for some big laughs and make ur family dance on this track.#jjj in theatres 24 th June.”

Soon after the video was shared scores of Varun’s fans and his friends from the industry flooded the comments section with fire and heart emoticons.

Varun’s friend Arjun Kapoor too chimed into the comments section, writing, “AK is dancing Hollywood style…”

his film will see Kiara Adani and Varun Dhawan team up for the first time ever. Jug Jugg Jeeyo went on floors in November last year in Chandigarh. Owing to the pandemic-related restrictions and the COVID-19 diagnosis of Varun and Neetu delayed the filming. The cast and crew resumed the shoot after hiatus of months in August this year. Directed by Raj and backed by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta’s Dharma Productions, the film will trace the story of two couples across different generations.

With this film, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor returns to the big screen after nearly seven years. She last shared screen space with her late husband Rishi Kapoor and their son, Ranbir Kapoor in the 2013 film Besharam.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. Kiara Advani on the other hand Bhool Bhulaiaya 2 and an upcoming political drama, co-starring Ram Charan. Anil Kapoor has been roped in Karan Johar’s magnum opus, Takht.

