Jugal Hansraj Celebrates 50th Birthday in Style in Florence, See Pics and Videos

When Masoom was first released back in 1983, it brought the child actor Jugal Hansraj much fame and acclaim. Later on, he continued his career as a child actor in films like Karma and Sultanat. Hansraj was also featured as a model for TV and print as a child. The 2000 film Mohabbatein, which also featured Shahrukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, was his adult breakthrough film.

On Tuesday, Hansraj turned a year wiser as he took to Instagram to share glimpses from his vacation with wife Jasmine Dhillon Hansraj in Florence, Italy. The actor who seems to be having a great time exploring the quaint streets of the historical city posted a reel of his birthday cake that was artfully decorated with tiny books, a bottle of wine and watches.

In the caption, the actor wrote, “It’s rare for me to be speechless. This was one of those moments. @thejasminehansraj you are magic. How did I get so lucky? My family and friends who made this past week so special, I’m forever grateful! #birthday #cake #lakecomo.”

Several fans of the Masoom actor took to the comment section to give their blessings. While the singer and composer Salim Merchant wrote, “Happy Birthday Juggy(with a red heart emoji)”, one of his fans who has also worked with Jugal before wrote, “Happy Birthday Jugal! Not sure if you remember me, but I had done the stills for Mohabbatein eons ago.” A fan also commented, “Now it’s really happy waala birthday! Internal happiness is the best gift! Stay blessed Sir.”

Not only this but Jugal’s wife Jasmine Hansraj had also posted a humorous video where she jokingly asks the actor to buy the villa next to Hollywood Star George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney.

The adorable couple got married in 2014 in an intimate wedding ceremony. The couple had dated each other for some time before tying the marital knot. Later, they welcomed their first child Sidak.

After directing films like Pyaar Impossible and Roadside Romeo, Jugal became a published author with his first novel for children titled ‘Cross Connection: The Big Circus Adventure’. On the other hand, his wife Jasmine was an NRI investment banker from New York.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here