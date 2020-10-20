Jugal Hansraj on Composing ‘Mukhda’ of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Title Track: Happy it is Remembered So Fondly

One of the most popular and all time favourite Bollywood films, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai clocked 22 years of release on October 16, this year. The day was celebrated online by the team of the film and fans in several ways.

Recently, actor and music composer Jugal Hansraj shared a video with his social media family. Via the post, he revealed that he was the one who had composed the ‘mukhda’ of the title song of the film.

Jugal posted two videos, in first of which he is singing the lyric version of the song which was released in the final soundtrack album.

In the second video of the same post, he sings the original lyrics he had penned along with the melody he scored for the title track of the film. Taking to Instagram, Jugal mentioned that he is happy that the tune he made is fondly remembered to date by one and all.

While sharing the post, he wrote, “22 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. People always ask if it’s true that I composed the melody of the ‘mukhda’ of the title track of KKHH. Yes indeed, I did compose the melody! I’m very happy that my tune is remembered so fondly by so many people. So by popular demand, here it is. Swipe left for the tune with the lyrics that I had written. Tell me what you think :) #kuchkuchhotahai #kkhh #tumpaasaaye (sic).”

Jugal Hansraj is an actor, producer, writer author and a director.

He is most remembered for his role in Mohabbatein (2000) and Salaam Namaste (2005). He directed the 2008 film Roadside Romeo which won the National Award for best animated film. Kuch Kuch Hota hai starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in lead roles and had Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Salman Khan, Sana Saeed, Johnny Lever, Reema Lagoo, Himani Shivpuri, Archana Puran Singh in other pivotal roles. The film marked the directorial debut of Karan Johar.