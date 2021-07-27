Jugal Hansraj Recalls Replacing Saif Ali Khan in Aa Gale Lag Jaa: 'I Was Shocked'

Actor Jugal Hansraj who made his debut as a child actor at the age of 10 with the Masoom got his first break with the film Aa Gale Lag Jaa at the age of 21. While he is still remembered for his character in the film, he was not the choice for it. Actor Saif Ali Khan was initially roped in for the role and was subsequently replaced by the former. Talking to a news portal, Jugal recalled the incident.

“Between 18 to 21, I signed two films with Manmohan Desai and Pahlaj Nihalani, but unfortunately they weren’t starting. I did Loha (1987) starring Dharmendra as a child actor with producer Salim Akhtar. He called me and said they were starting a film at Filmistan Studio in six days since they’ve parted ways with Saif due to some issue. Songs and everything was ready and they wanted to sign me as the lead actor. I was shocked. I asked for a few hours to talk to my family. I returned to their office and signed the contract. Those days it used to be one-page contact, not like today, kind of big corporate novels. They took me shopping for clothes, and in next six days, I was on set giving my first shot with Paresh Rawal," The Indian Express quoted him as saying.

Aa Gale Lag Jaa starred Urmila Matondkar opposite Jugal. He had previously shared the screen space with her as her brother for the film Masoom. “The media had a lovely time then. They said pehle “Lakdi Ki Kaathi” gaate the and now they’re looking into each other’s eyes," the Mohabbatein actor said.

