JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Day 1: Varun, Kiara Starrer Registers a Decent Start, Earns Rs 9.28 Cr

JugJugg Jeeyo is finally here. The film hit theatres on July 24 and received a positive response from both, the audience and the critics. It also registered a decent start at the box office. As per the trade analyst Taran Adarsh, JugJugg Jeeyo earned Rs 9.28 crore on its opening day. While the film saw a slow start in the morning, the evening shows saw a jump in theatre occupancy. With the weekend ahead, the earnings of the film are expected to rise.

“#JugJuggJeeyo opens on expected lines: Gathers speed in evening, after a lacklustre start in morning… Plexes of #Mumbai [select locations], #Delhi, #NCR very good… Mass pockets dull… Growth on Day 2 and 3 essential… Fri ₹ 9.28 cr. India biz,” the trade analyst wrote.

Meanwhile, JugJugg Jeeyo is also the fifth Hindi release of the year so far with a record collection on its opening day. While Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had earned Rs 14.11 crore on day one, Bachchan Paandey followed it with Rs 13.25 crore. The two films are then followed by Samrat Prithviraj and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

JugJugg Jeeyo is the first time Varun Dhawan and Kiara Adani are seen together on screen. The film also marks Neetu Kapoor’s comeback to theatres after nearly seven years. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli among others. The film revolves around a couple seeking divorce unless they discover that their father wants to divorce their mother too.

News18 Showsha’s review of the movie reads, “The film does have problems. Some jokes seem like old WhatsApp forwards, even though they would induce laughter. But one would want to overlook it as Jugjugg Jeeyo provides wholesome entertainment. Jugjugg Jeeyo will make you laugh, cry and join the characters on the emotional roller coaster. The film is thoroughly entertaining, and paisa wasool, and you should definitely give it a watch.”

