Jugjugg Jeeyo Box Office Day 4: Varun Dhawan Film Sees Huge Dip on Monday, Earns Rs 4.82 Cr

Jugjugg Jeeyo, starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, has opened to positive reviews. However, the film is not managing to do great business at the box office. The film’s box collection took a huge dip on Monday as it saw a decline of 48.06 percent.

The film had a good opening weekend with a collection of Rs 36.93 crore, but on its first Monday, it only managed to earn Rs 4.82 crore. The film’s total collection stands at Rs 41.75 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter, “#JugJuggJeeyo remains steady at national multiplexes, which is driving its biz… #Delhi – #NCR remain key contributors… Decline on Mon [vis-à-vis Fri]: 48.06%… Fri 9.28 cr, Sat 12.55 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 4.82 cr. Total: ₹ 41.75 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

JugJugg Jeeyo registered the fourth best opening weekend collection amongst all Hindi films of 2022 (barring the Hindi dubbed versions of RRR and KGF: Chapter 2). The other three films that registered a better opening collection are Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Samrat Prithviraj and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Jugjugg Jeeyo revolves around Kukkoo (Varun Dhawan) and Naina (Kiara Advani), childhood sweethearts whose marriage takes a turn for the worse and they decide to get a divorce. As they struggle to let Kukkoo’s family know about their decision, Kukkoo gets another shock as his father (Anil Kapoor) reveals that he wants to divorce his mother (played by Neetu Kapoor).

News18 Showsha’s review of the movie reads, “The film does have problems. Some jokes seem like old WhatsApp forwards, even though they would induce laughter. But one would want to overlook it as Jugjugg Jeeyo provides wholesome entertainment. Jugjugg Jeeyo will make you laugh, cry and join the characters on the emotional roller coaster. The film is thoroughly entertaining, and paisa wasool, and you should definitely give it a watch.”

