Jugjugg Jeeyo Earns 36.93 Crs in First Weekend, Registers Fourth Best Opening Weekend Collection of 2022

JugJugg Jeeyo seems to have been approved by the audiences, and its first weekend numbers are proof. The film, starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in lead roles, has collected a good Rs. 36.93 crores in ts first weekend.

The film saw a jump in its collection on Sunday. i.e., on Day 3. It collected Rs. 15.10 crores, as compared to Rs, 12. 55 crores on Day 2 and Rs. 9.28 crores on Day 1. The total collection of the film stands at Rs. 36.93 crores. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#JugJuggJeeyo fares very well in Weekend 1… Gains on Day 2 and 3 positive sign… Multiplexes fantastic, yield big revenue, while mass circuits bloom on Day 3… Needs to maintain a strong grip on Day 4… Fri 9.28 cr, Sat 12.55 cr, Sun 15.10 cr. Total: ₹ 36.93 cr. #India biz.” See the tweet here:

With that, JugJugg Jeeyo has registered the fourth best opening weekend collection amongst all Hindi films of 2022 (barring the Hindi dubbed versions of RRR and KGF: Chapter 2). The films that registered a bettr opening collection are Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Samrat Prithviraj and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

We are now to see how whether the film would be able to maintain its hold on the box office over the weekend as well. If the film is able to do so, then it should be able to reach the 50 crore mark in another 2-3 days.

News18 Showsha’s review of the movie reads, “The film does have problems. Some jokes seem like old WhatsApp forwards, even though they would induce laughter. But one would want to overlook it as Jugjugg Jeeyo provides wholesome entertainment. Jugjugg Jeeyo will make you laugh, cry and join the characters on the emotional roller coaster. The film is thoroughly entertaining, and paisa wasool, and you should definitely give it a watch.”

