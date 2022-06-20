CHANGE LANGUAGE
JugJugg Jeeyo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Is Super Proud of Her Mom Neetu Kapoor After Watching The Movie

Riddhima Kapoor Praises Her Mom Neetu Kapoor After Watching JugJugg Jeeyo (Photo: Instagram)

Apart from Neetu Kapoor, JugJugg Jeeyo also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli.

After taking a long break from acting, Neetu Kapoor is all set to return to the big screen with Karan Johar’s JugJugg Jeeyo. The actress is actively promoting her film. Everyone is curious to watch it as well because the movie has a very promising ensemble – Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. While the audience still has to wait till June 24 to witness the magic of these stars onscreen, Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had the opportunity to watch the film at a special screening. And guess what? She is all hearts for her mother’s performance in the film.

On Monday, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared the poster of JugJugg Jeeyo on her Instagram story and penned a heartfelt note for her mother. “You were all SUPERB! Fab movie! JugJugg Jeeyo and Ma, I am so proud of you,” she wrote.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Pens Note For Her Mother Neetu Kapoor After Watching JugJugg Jeeyo

Soon after, Neetu Kapoor also reacted to her daughter’s note. The veteran actress re-shared Riddhima’s story on her Instagram profile and thanked her. “Aww…Thank you and love you, Riddhima,” she wrote followed by heart emoticons. This adorable interaction between the mother and daughter will surely melt your heart.

first published:June 20, 2022, 12:24 IST