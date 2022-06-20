Jugjugg Jeeyo Star Kiara Advani Shares Her Thoughts On Marriage: ‘It's A Wonderful Institution’

The team of Jugjugg Jeeyo was in New Delhi earlier in the day as part of the film’s promotions. During the promotions, actors Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Maniesh Paul sat down for a quick press conference and spoke to the media about the film. While a number of subjects were discussed, Kiara opened up about her understanding of marriage as well.

Of the cast of Jugjugg Jeeyo, Kiara is the only one who is yet to tie the knot. While rumours are doing the rounds that she is dating Sidharth Malhotra, the actress has remained tight-lipped. During the press conference, Kiara was asked what the takeaway about weddings would be from the film.

Kiara teased that the takeaway from the film would be known only after June 24, when the film releases in theatres. When asked about the idea of getting married, she replied: “Sabko karni chahiye (Everyone should do it). The movie is about relationships and I think everyone over here endorses that it (marriage) is the most beautiful institution. As the one who’s not married, I’m so lucky to be seeing such beautiful marriages in the team, especially Varun who recently got married.”

Kiara added that Varun did not believe that he would get married, even though everyone around him did. She then added, “I feel marriage is a wonderful institution. And, shaadi bhi karni chahiye, kaam bhi karna chahiye (one should get married, one should keep working). There is so much to life.”

Neetu Kapoor added that it is important that one gets married to the right person. She said, “But, I think you should get married to the right person, that is important. If you feel ki yeh sahi partner hai (this is the right partner for me), you should get married. I think marriage is beautiful if you are compatible (with the other person) and if you are right for each other.”

In Jugjugg Jeeyo, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani play a married couple who are on the verge of divorce. They decide to hold off the news of their separation until after his sister’s wedding, played by Prajakta Koli. While Varun and Kiara’s characters are planning new ways to break the news that they want to get divorced, they get a shocker when Anil Kapoor tells Varun’s character that he is planning to divorce Neetu Kapoor. The film will hit theatres on the June 24.

