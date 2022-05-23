Jugjugg Jeeyo Trailer Launch: Varun Dhawan Schools Reporter Who Claimed Kiara Advani Will Get Married In 2 Years

The trailer of Karan Johar’s upcoming family drama JugJugg Jeeyo was launched on Sunday at an event in Mumbai which was attended by the leading star cast of the movie. The Raj Mehta-directed film stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in key roles among others. During the trailer launch event, a reporter talked about Kiara Advani getting married in two years. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor’s epic reaction to it. The video of the same is now going viral on social media.

Soon after the trailer was launched, a reporter tried to put Kiara in a spot and asked Anil Kapoor if he has shared some successful marriage tips to Varun and Kiara. “Anil ji, Neetu ji ne bataya aap bohut hi purane khiladi hai, tips dete hai aap. Varun Dhawan ne haal hi mein shaadi ki hai, I think Kiara bhi shaadi karne waali hai, ek do saalo mein. Kuch tips denge aap (Anil, Neetu said you are a seasoned player, and you also give tips. Varun also got married recently and I think Kiara will also get married in a year or two. Will, you give any tips to them)?”

Listening to the question, Kiara, who is rumoured to be dating Sidharth Malhotra laughed. However, even before Anil Kapoor could answer, Varun took the mic and gave a befitting reply to the reporter. “Tere maa baap gaye the rishta leke? Kaise pata tujhe yeh shaadi karne wali hai (Did your parents go to her house with the marriage proposal? How do you know she will get married)?” he said. Anil also joined the conversation and joked, “Tu theatre ke bahar mil, main tujhe bhi tips deta hoon (You meet me outside the theatre, I will give you tips too).”

Meanwhile, Jugjugg Jeeyo is the first time that Varun Dhawan and Kiara Adani will be seen together on screen. With this film, Neetu Kapoor is also returning to the big screen after nearly seven years. The film will hit theatres on June 24, 2022.

