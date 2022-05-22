Jugjugg Jeeyo Trailer: Varun-Kiara Want a Divorce, Anil has an Extramarital Affair, What will Neetu Do?

After much anticipation, the trailer of Karan Johar’s family drama Jugjugg Jeeyo has been released. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in key roles and is set to hit theatres on June 24, 2022.

The trailer features Varun and Kiara as a couple who are seeking a divorce from each other. However, the two decide to hide their decision for some time due to a family wedding. Amid all this, Varun was left shocked when he discovered that even his father (Anil Kapoor) is planning to divorce his mother (Neetu Kapoor). Why? Because he is in love with somebody else (Tisca Chopra). It is then revealed that Manish Paul will be playing the role of Varun Dhawan’s brother in the movie. What follows is a tale of surprises, twists, fun, and entertainment.

“JugJugg Jeeyo is a story set in the heart of Patiala and much like the city, it’s full of love and laughter, colour and drama. It’s about family and its values, unresolved yearnings, and unexpected reconciliations,” the official synopsis of the trailer reads.

From the trailer, Jugjugg Jeeyo looks entertaining and has a dose of laughter. While dialogues sound funny and catchy, what also is likely to make this movie a hit is the individual efforts of all the actors. From Anil Kapoor to Neetu Kapoor and Manish Paul, each of the actors look promising in their respective roles. The trailer shares very less scenes of Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s on-screen chemistry. However, it looks like Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor will be the highlight of the film.

Jugjugg Jeeyo is the first time that Varun Dhawan and Kiara Adani will be seen together on screen. With this film, Neetu Kapoor is also returning to the big screen after nearly seven years.

Jugjugg Jeeyo went on floors in November last year in Chandigarh. However, Varun and Neetu were later tested positive for COVID-19 which delayed the filming. The cast and crew resumed the shoot after hiatus of months in August last year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.