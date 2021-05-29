Juhi Babbar Opens Up on Sushant Singh Rajput, Says This About the Late Actor

Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death anniversary, theatre and film actor Juhi Babbar opened up about the late actor in a recent interview. Juhi, who trains Bollywood debutants and star kids and also manages the Ekjute theatre group along with her mother Nadira Babbar, spoke about his memories with the late actor.

Talking to ETimes, she said, “The last lockdown was extremely depressing and that was also the period when Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. He was from our theatre group and very close to me and the first-ever play he did in his life was under my direction."

Talking of the tough time the actors had to go through in the last year, she continued, “During the lockdown, I could see so many actors losing hope, there were some who went back home as they could not afford rent. So, I came up with the concept of online auditions to create more opportunities for those struggling professionally. I wanted to help bring them out of the hopeless situation they were in with everything around them being shut. I started the talent deck and asked actors to send me one-minute monologues and asked friends like Sumeet Vyas, Renuka Shahane and Karan Tacker to judge them. I managed to create a space for so many people who were losing hope. Today other casting directors are also following that format and raising hope for the actors, who in turn get to interact with more chances.”

She has been training aspiring actors for a long time now. She gave an insight into her work and said, “I have been training people just before their Bollywood launch and I help enhance aspects like diction, performance, expression and language. I had trained Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saie just before her launch in ‘Dabangg 3’ and right now I am training one of the girls who is still in her teens. She will be launched soon and she happens to be the daughter of a famous actor.”

