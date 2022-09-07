Juhi Chawla Announces OTT Debut With Dramatic Thriller 'Hush Hush'; Check Release Date Here

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla has announced her OTT debut with

Prime Video’s series titled ‘Hush Hush’. Produced by Vikram Malhotra, led by Abundantia Entertainment, the series not only marks the digital debut of Juhi Chawla but of Ayesha Jhulka too. It also stars Soha Ali Khan Pataudi, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, and Karishma Tanna in the lead.

Hush Hush revolves around a set of women whose picture-perfect lives begin to come undone when an unexpected event brings to the fore secrets from their past and threatens everything that’s dear to them. Knitted in a web of lies, deceit and fighting patriarchy, the story explores the storm that brews behind the seemingly quiet façade of the privileged lives of these women.

Juhi Chawla took to her Instagram handle and shared the announcement poster. “@primevideoin wanted to make some noise coz it’s announcement day, but we’d rather keep it hushhh,” she wrote.

What makes Hush Hush even more unique is that it features a cast and crew primarily comprising women, right from the Production Designer, the Costume Designer, the Associate Producer, the Co-producer, to teams in the Art, Costume, Production and even the Security functions. Acclaimed writer Juhi Chaturvedi (Gulabo Sitabo, Piku, Sardar Uddham Singh) has written the dialogues, Kopal Naithani has directed two episodes in this season and Tanuja Chandra double-hats as director and executive producer. Additionally, the story has been written by Shikhaa Sharma who is also one of the Executive Producers on the series.

Hush Hush is co-created by Abundantia Entertainment and critically acclaimed director Tanuja Chandra (Qarib Qarib Single, Sangharsh, Dushman). Prime members in India and more than 240 countries and territories can stream the series from September 22.

