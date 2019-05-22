Take the pledge to vote

Juhi Chawla Believes her Son can be an Actor, Here’s Why

Juhi Chawla has two children with her husband Jay Mehta—daughter Jahnavi and son Arjun.

IANS

Updated:May 22, 2019, 9:20 AM IST
Juhi Chawla Believes her Son can be an Actor, Here’s Why
Juhi Chawla. (Image: IANS)
Actress Juhi Chawla says her son Arjun is good at mimicking accents and that he is hilarious, so sometimes she feels that he can probably try his hand at acting.

Juhi is currently living out of a suitcase, swinging between Mumbai, Kolkata and the UK where her teenaged children are put up in a boarding school. 

In times when star kids have a ready launch-pad for their Bollywood careers to take off, Juhi says she isn’t too sure about her children's interests or career aspirations. "My small monkey Arjun has clearly told us, 'Mom don't even think about it'. With Jahnavi, I'm not so sure. Arjun is quite funny and good with mimicking accents. He's actually hilarious, so I feel sometimes that he could maybe try," Juhi said.

"Jahnavi is an avid reader. If there is anything she likes in this world, and if you ask her what she wants as a gift, it will be a book. She said she wanted to be a writer. 

"Then she went through a phase where she said 'Okay I want to be a model'. Tomorrow she might say 'I want to be an actress'. Then she might say she wants to drop all this and do sports. I don't know, but I have learnt one thing that you have to let your children do what they want," she added. 

On the professional front, the 51-year-old actress was last seen in Shelly Chopra Dhar’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which released earlier this year.

