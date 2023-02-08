Juhi Chawla Breaks Silence About Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding

Juhi Chawla shared her thoughts on Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding. The actress was among the few stars invited to the grand wedding in Jaisalmer. Other guests included Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, and Manish Malhotra. The wedding affair was kept away from the spotlight.

On Wednesday, Juhi was spotted in Mumbai returning from Jaisalmer when the paparazzi caught up with her to ask about Kiara and Sid’s wedding. Paps asked the actress, “Kaisa raha function (how was the function)?” To which, she replied, “Bohot acha (very good).” Juhi attended the wedding ceremony with her husband Jay Mehta.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared first pictures from their wedding, they left the internet into a tizzy. Sharing photos, the duo wrote, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai." On Wednesday, they made their first public appearance as husband and wife at Jaisalmer airport. The couple were reportedly on their way to Sidharth’s hometown of Delhi. The couple waved at the paparazzi and posed for some pictures as they boarded a flight from Jaisalmer to Delhi. The newlyweds were dressed very casually.

On Tuesday evening, Kiara and Sidharth announced their wedding with loved-up pictures of themselves as husband-wife. “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead," they wrote. The entire comment section was filled with only love and positivity.

Karan Johar also shared a separate post and penned down a heartfelt note. His caption read, “I met him a decade and a half ago…. Silent, strong, and still so sensitive…. I met her many years after, silent, strong and so sensitive in equal measure…Then they met each other and I realized at that moment that these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together…. Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family. As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse…felt the energy… I sat proud, elated, and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you, Sid…. I love you, Ki. May today be your forever.”

According to reports, Sid and Kiara are now preparing to host grand wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai after wrapping up the wedding festivities.

