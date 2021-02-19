Juhi Chawla Cheers for 'KKR Kids' Daughter Jahnavi and Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan at IPL Auction

Juhi Chawla is not only a longtime friend of Shah Rukh Khan and his co-star on many films, she is also the co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders with the superstar. Both Juhi and SRK had their kids at the IPL auction this year.

Juhi and Shah Rukh were not present at the auction this year. The actress was very proud to se her daughter Jahnavi and SRK's son Aryan representing them at the auction table this year.

She was following the IPL auction closely on the television. Sharing a picture of Aryan and Jahnavi at the event, Juhi tweeted, "So happy to see both the KKR kids, Aryan and Jahnavi at the Auction table .. @iamsrk @KKRiders."

So happy to see both the KKR kids, Aryan and Jahnavi at the Auction table .. 🙏😇💜💜💜 @iamsrk @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/Hb2G7ZLqeF— Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) February 18, 2021

Aryan was at the IPL Auction 2021 for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Chennai on Thursday with KKR CEO Venky Mysore, Juhi's husband Jay Mehta and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar. Aryan attends all the KKR matches, but, for the first time he was seen at the auction. He was wearing a white shirt and had put a black mask.

Watching him at the table, fans couldn't help but compare him to his superstar father and called him SRK's mirror image. They also shared side by side pictures of the two to show similarities between them.

Read: Fans Say Aryan Khan is Shah Rukh Khan's Mirror Image as He Flashes Trademark Grin at IPL Auctions