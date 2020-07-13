Juhi Chawla Deletes Her Tweet On Bachchans, Explains Why She Wrote 'Ayurveda Theek Ho Jaayenge'

Juhi Chawla has defended her now-deleted tweet on Bachchans, saying that she didn't make any "typo" in her earlier post. For the uninitiated, Juhi had posted a "get well soon" wish for the Bachchan family for their quick recovery as soon as Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tweeted about their coronavirus diagnoses on social media.

She had written in the now-deleted post, "Amitji ... Abhishek ... Ayurveda .... jaldi theek ho jaayenge .. dekhiyega ..." (sic) Her tweet mentioned Ayurveda and everyone thought that she made an error. Netizens thought instead of writing Aaradhya (Bachchan), who's also tested positive for Covid-19, she wrote Ayurveda, and the actress ended up getting brutally trolled.

Now, Juhi has shared a new tweet in which she clarified that her earlier tweet didn't have any typo.

She wrote, “Amitji, Abhishek, Aishwarya & Aaradhya... Our heartfelt best wishes for your speedy recovery. My earlier tweet was not a typo, I meant , when I wrote , Ayurveda , that with Nature's Grace , it will help to recover fast . @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan.” (sic)

Amitji, Abhishek, Aishwarya & Aaradhya... Our heartfelt best wishes for your speedy recovery 🙏 My earlier tweet was not a typo, I meant , when I wrote , Ayurveda , that with Nature's Grace , it will help to recover fast . 🙏😇🌿⭐️@SrBachchan @juniorbachchan — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) July 12, 2020

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, announced in separate tweets on Saturday that they tested positive for Covid-19 and were admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.

Abhishek's wife, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya also tested positive on Sunday. However, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda Bachchan, and her two children tested negative.

While the father-son duo was admitted to Nanavati Hospital on Saturday after showing "mild symptoms," Aishwarya and Aaradhya are asymptomatic and are set to remain in home isolation, confirmed Abhishek via a tweet.