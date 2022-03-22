Juhi Chawla Has THIS To Say About Teaming Up With Shah Rukh Khan In A Film Once Again

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla are undoubtedly one of the much loved on-screen pairs of the 90s. The duo had given a number of hits during the golden era of the film industry. While the fans are always delighted to see them together, many have been eagerly waiting for them to do a film with each other. In a recent interaction, Juhi reacted to the question of teaming up with SRK again.

As per ETimes, on being asked about teaming up with the Don actor once again for a film, the Sharmaji Namkeen actress said that she really hopes that it happens. However, she also added that the journalist should go and ask this question to Shah Rukh.Juhi also suggested that the next time the reporter meets him, he should ask the superstar to please work with her.

Shah Rukh and Juhi have starred in films like, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman,Darr, Yes Boss, One 2 Ka 4, Duplicate, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and many others. Juhi also did a special cameo in Shah Rukh’s last film, Zeronin 2018. The Aanand L Rai directorial also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles.

Speaking about the work front, Juhi is awaiting the release of her upcoming film, Sharmaji Namkeen. The film stars the late Rishi Kapoor, and Paresh Rawal in the lead role. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey of MacGuffin Pictures, Sharmaji Namkeen will premiere on Prime Video across 240 countries and territories worldwide on March 31.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his much-awaited film titled Pathan. The movie also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. SRK also has Atlee’s commercial entertainer with Sanya Malhotra and Nayanthara in the pipeline.

