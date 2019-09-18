Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Juhi Chawla Joins Madhuri Dixit on Dance Deewane as Guest Judge

Juhi Chawla made an appearance at the semifinals of the dance reality show, Dance Deewane. She shared this news on Twitter with a picture.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 18, 2019, 3:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Juhi Chawla Joins Madhuri Dixit on Dance Deewane as Guest Judge
Juhi Chawla made an appearance at the semifinals of the dance reality show, Dance Deewane. She shared this news on Twitter with a picture.
Loading...

Veteran actress Juhi Chawla made an appearance at the semifinals of the dance reality show, Dance Deewane. She shared this news on Twitter with a picture. She also mentioned that this got her the opportunity to reunite with her Gulaab Gang co-star Madhuri Dixit.

She captioned the picture as “Had a dhamkedaar time on the semi finale of Dance Deewane alongside my Gulaab Gang partner @MadhuriDixit! See you on the weekend!! @ShashankKhaitan @TheTusharKalia @Thearjunbijlani @ColorsTV”

Check out the post below:

The show’s host Arjun Bijlani could not contain his happiness and shared a picture of himself with the two divas on stage. He wrote, "Today was a good day on the sets of course because of these two gorgeous ladies."

Juhi also shook a leg with the show’s judges, Tushar Kalia and Shashank Khaitan. She looked ethereal as ever in a green lehenga.

Juhi Chawla was last seen in Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The film was a box office success which dealt with the subject of female homosexuality. It also had Rajkummar Rao in its cast.

Dixit, on the other hand, starred in two multi-starrer films in 2019-- Kalank and Total Dhamaal.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram