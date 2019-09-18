Juhi Chawla Joins Madhuri Dixit on Dance Deewane as Guest Judge

Veteran actress Juhi Chawla made an appearance at the semifinals of the dance reality show, Dance Deewane. She shared this news on Twitter with a picture. She also mentioned that this got her the opportunity to reunite with her Gulaab Gang co-star Madhuri Dixit.

She captioned the picture as “Had a dhamkedaar time on the semi finale of Dance Deewane alongside my Gulaab Gang partner @MadhuriDixit! See you on the weekend!! @ShashankKhaitan @TheTusharKalia @Thearjunbijlani @ColorsTV”

Check out the post below:

Had a dhamkedaar time on the semi finale of Dance Deewane alongside my Gulaab Gang partner @MadhuriDixit! See you on the weekend!! .@ShashankKhaitan @TheTusharKalia @Thearjunbijlani @ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/o9lsaq3ye0 — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) September 17, 2019

The show’s host Arjun Bijlani could not contain his happiness and shared a picture of himself with the two divas on stage. He wrote, "Today was a good day on the sets of course because of these two gorgeous ladies."

Juhi also shook a leg with the show’s judges, Tushar Kalia and Shashank Khaitan. She looked ethereal as ever in a green lehenga.

Juhi Chawla was last seen in Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The film was a box office success which dealt with the subject of female homosexuality. It also had Rajkummar Rao in its cast.

Dixit, on the other hand, starred in two multi-starrer films in 2019-- Kalank and Total Dhamaal.

