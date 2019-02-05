Juhi Chawla on Working with Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao: It was Like a Breath of Fresh Air

View this post on Instagram

Rethink the way you look at love. #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga title track out today at 1PM. Stay tuned. #LetLoveBe . . @sonamkapoor @rajkummar_rao @anilskapoor @vinodchoprafilms @foxstarhindi @rochakkohli @darshanravaldz ‏@shellychopradhar @ghuggs @saregama_official