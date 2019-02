Juhi Chawla on Working with Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao: It was Like a Breath of Fresh Air

Currently basking in all the praise that she has been receiving for her performance in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Juhi Chawla says she got to learn a lot from the younger actors on set.“I am so happy working with these youngsters because for me it was like a breath of fresh air. Of course, it was lovely to work with Anil Kapoor but it was nice to be able to interact with the younger lot today. To know what they are thinking and how they approach their role, how they behave on sets...They are very hard-working, very focused," she told Firstpost Talking about Sonam Kapoor, who plays a lesbian character in the film, Juhi said, “Sonam fits the role beautifully. She is an evolved person and also has a soft and vulnerable face. When she does light, non-existent make-up she has this vulnerable look on her face which goes very well with the character she is playing. She has grown into films and knows about filmmaking herself, I also learnt a thing or two from her.”On working with Anil Kapoor, she added, “I would always want to know from him that what did he eat. Now, while doing these interviews together I can understand how his mind works. I want to be like Anil Kapoor, I want to think like him (laughs).”Though she has been getting rave reviews for her performance in the film as Chattro, a Punjabi caterer who wants to be an actress, Juhi says she got her biggest compliment even before she signed the film. “When this role was written and when I met Vinod ji (producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra), he said that he only had me in mind for the part. What is a better compliment to an actor than that? That was music to my ears,” she said.On Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’s unorthodox subject, she said, “We have told an unfamiliar story in a very familiar way. All the questions that people have in their mind, they will see them flowing in the film and feel amazed with what they have watched.”*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.