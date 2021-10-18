Juhi Chawla Recalls When Mumbai Taxi Drivers Would Shoo Aamir Khan and Her Away

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla was the latest celebrity guest to grace The Kapil Sharma Show, and she shared quite a few hilarious stories. She appeared in the show along with Madhoo and Ayesha Jhulka. Talking of one of her most popular films, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, she revealed that her co-star Aamir Khan and she was shooed away by Mumbai taxi drivers. The 1998 film cemented Juhi and Aamir’s place in the industry.

“I still remember when our movie was going to be released. Nobody knew us. Remember, at that time, it was a common practice for taxis to carry film posters. There was a long line of taxis below our building, so I would go from driver to driver requesting them to put up the posters," the actress said. She then added that the taxi drivers were not ready to give that space to newcomers. They would even ask who Aamir Khan is, Juhi informed.

“They would then point to my image on the poster and ask, ‘Who’s she?’, and I would say, ‘This is me.’ And they would say, ‘No, no’, and shoo us away. But some did reply sweetly, allowing us to put up the posters," the actress further added.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Juhi Chawla has been roped in for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s dream project Heeramandi. A source working on the project reveals, “Heeramandi will see a total of 18 female actors which includes Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Nimrat Kaur, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Diana Penty. Juhi Chawla will be joining the cast as she will be seen playing an important cameo in the eight-episode web series. The actress met Bhansali and immediately agreed to do the role. She will soon be starting her shoot."

Aamir Khan, on the other hand, will next be seen in Laal Singh Chahdha opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan.

