Juhi Chawla's Kids are Embarrassed to See Her Old Romantic Films

Before Juhi Chawla captivated a million hearts with her charm and smile, she won the 1984 Miss India beauty pageant. The actress debuted in 1986 but it was two years later that she shot to overnight fame with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak alongside Aamir Khan. She remained the leading lady in several films in the decades that followed. However, her kids aren't really fond of watching her romancing stars on screen.

In a recent interview to The Times Of India, Juhi revealed that her kids - Jahnavi and Arjun - detest most of her work in the romantic genre.

She got the most unexpected reactions from her own children when she asked them to watch her films, especially the earlier ones. Juhi’s kids are ‘very embarrassed’ hence they don’t want to watch any of her films. Juhi said when her husband, Jay Mehta asked their son to watch her popular film Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, a cute romantic comedy, Arjun unequivocally declared that he is not keen to watch it because it features romance.

He said, “It gets very strange. So, I am not going to watch any of your films.”

The only performances that her kids approved and appreciated were in Main Krishna Hoon and Chalk n Duster. The latter was particularly enjoyed by Juhi’s son, who complimented his mom for her acting. Juhi was simply on cloud nine as it was quite unexpected coming from her son.

Juhi’s last movie outing was in 2019 with the coming of age romantic drama Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The film also starred Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Regina Cassandra.

Juhi’s next announced project is Sharmaji Namkeen. The film was also supposed to star late actor Rishi Kapoor. However, after his demise in April 2020, the producer Honey Trehan revealed that they are planning to conclude and release Kapoor’s last work, to honour his memory. Sharmaji Namkeen is directed by debutante Hitesh Bhatia.