Juhi Chawla Reveals That Rishi Kapoor ‘Scolded’ Her on The Sets of Sharmaji Namkeen

We lost veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor two years ago, and his last film Sharmaji Namkeen is nothing less than his parting gift for his fans. Unfortunately, Rishi Kapoor could not complete the film so the makers roped in Paresh Rawal for the parts he could not shoot for. Now that the film is slated for a release soon, there are many stories to tell with people fondly remembering the man who entertained us for five decades. Co-star Juhi Chawla recalled how Rishi Kapoor “scolded” her on the sets of Sharmaji Namkeen.

In a conversation with ETimes, Juhi Chawla said that she was being very conscious about her performances as she would run to see the monitor and watch her scenes after every shot. She said that while Rishi Kapoor’s shots were perfect, she wanted to know how she was holding up in comparison to him and hence kept checking the monitor.

“In his typical style, he shouted at me and said, ‘That monitor is for the director. Not you, you insecure actor.’ It was so funny. I never questioned why he had such a tough exterior, but over the years, I started enjoying it because it was cute.” Juhi Chawla said that although Rishi Kapoor had a tough exterior, he was a softie at heart and that she would start giggling whenever she was scolded by him.

Rishi Kapoor and Juhi Chawla have appeared together in many films like Bol Radha Bol, Eena Meena Deeka and Daraar.

After Paresh Rawal was roped in to play the character that Rishi Kapoor was playing in Shamraji Namkeen, the film’s trailer says it has become the first instance in Hindi cinema where one character is being played by two different actors.

Sharmaji Namkeen is releasing on March 31 on Amazon Prime Video.

