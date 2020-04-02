Juhi Chawla Shares Stunning Pics of Peacocks Roaming on Mumbai Streets; See Here

Actor Juhi Chawla on Wednesday shared pictures of peacocks wandering on the streets of Khareghat Colony in Mumbai. Soon after the 52-year-old actress uploaded the images on Twitter, her followers started commenting on it, with one saying that reappearance of the national bird reflects that we are coming back to civilizations, he made a request to “save forests”.

Another Twitterati said, “It's thers day. We occupied their land. Now see they openly captured humen streets, Just think why this happens, becoz humen forget his responsibility towards mature, he is going against the nature day by day..... Humens must need to think(sic)”

Admiring the photos, a user said, “Where Are those two legged monkeys : Peacocks”.

Juhi is currently self-quarantining with her family after she came back from London on March 20.

Recently, she had shared the trick for having thick hair with her fans. “My new experiment ..!! Methi seeds every morning ...!!! I am determined to have thick hair,” wrote the actress.

On the work front, she will be seen in Sharmaji Namkeen along with Rishi Kapoor.

