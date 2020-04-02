MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Juhi Chawla Shares Stunning Pics of Peacocks Roaming on Mumbai Streets; See Here

Juhi Chawla Shares Stunning Pics of Peacocks Roaming on Mumbai Streets; See Here

Actress Juhi Chawla, who is a vocal environmental activist, shared some stunning pictures of peacocks in Kharghat colony in Mumbai.

  • Last Updated: April 2, 2020, 2:18 PM IST
Share this:

Actor Juhi Chawla on Wednesday shared pictures of peacocks wandering on the streets of Khareghat Colony in Mumbai. Soon after the 52-year-old actress uploaded the images on Twitter, her followers started commenting on it, with one saying that reappearance of the national bird reflects that we are coming back to civilizations, he made a request to “save forests”.

Another Twitterati said, “It's thers day. We occupied their land. Now see they openly captured humen streets, Just think why this happens, becoz humen forget his responsibility towards mature, he is going against the nature day by day..... Humens must need to think(sic)”

Admiring the photos, a user said, “Where Are those two legged monkeys : Peacocks”.

Juhi is currently self-quarantining with her family after she came back from London on March 20.

Recently, she had shared the trick for having thick hair with her fans. “My new experiment ..!! Methi seeds every morning ...!!! I am determined to have thick hair,” wrote the actress.

On the work front, she will be seen in Sharmaji Namkeen along with Rishi Kapoor.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story