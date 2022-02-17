Juhi Chawla Talks About Daughter Jahnavi's Love for Cricket, Calls Her 'Young Intern Training at KKR Camp'

A couple of days back, photos of Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Jahnavi Mehta attending the IPL auctions went viral. They were filling in for their parents Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, who are co-owners of the team Kolkata Knight Riders. Fans had also found similarities between SRK-Juhi’s bond and Aryan-Jahnavi’s bond. Now, the actress took to social media to pen a heartfelt note appreciating her daughter. She shared a video montage and talked about Jahnavi’s love for cricket that started when she was young.

She began the note by saying, “Ever since she was a little girl , Jahnavi didn’t just watch IPL , she began to watch cricket . Listening intently to the commentators , she began to understand the intricacies of the game. When she was about 12 years old , we were in Bali on a family holiday . At the hotel was a coffee table book , the size of ( what used to be ) a thick telephone directory , remember those ..?? It had the life stories , achievements , records , a sort of almanac , of allllll the cricketers of the world .. In the few days that we spent at the hotel , in between her jumping into the pool and behaving like a mad hatter , she sat at the poolside gazebo and read that book cover to cover …!!! It was so unusual and so intense . Which 12 year old girl does that I wondered …? As the years have passed her interest in the game has only increased ."

She continued, “When cricket is discussed , her face lights up , she is happy and enthused. Her knowledge on the topic , is to me , astounding . Jahnavi set a sort of record of being the youngest person to be allowed at the IPL Auction table 3 years ago , she was just 17 . Aryan and Jahnavi attended the last Auction , and this time Suhana joined them . It is extremely kind of Mr Venky Mysore , our CEO who allows her to participate in important discussions and even encourages her to voice her views . He fondly calls her ‘ Coach ‘ . Of course she is just like a young intern , training at the KKR camp , but she feels so puffed about it ."

Juhi concluded, “. She is where her heart is , and it shows . As a mother I feel blessed , happy and proud of the little girl . She is extremely bright , has a long way to go , with Gods grace , she is on her way . 🙏🙏🙏"

KKR’s official Instagram handle took to Juhi’s post to comment, “We are very lucky to have such bright stars in our midst! The combination of experience and youth at our Auction table made us all so, so proud ✨Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo!"

While this was the first time for Suhana at the IPL actions, Jahnavi and Aryan have attended it before.

