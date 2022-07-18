Juhi Chawla Walks Down Memory Lane as Yes Boss Completes 25 Years: Didn’t Realise We Were Making Memories

Actor Juhi Chawla has shared a video on Instagram celebrating the completion of 25 years of her film Yes Boss. The movie, also starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, was released on July 18, 1997, and was a box office hit. The video shared by Juhi is an edited compilation of a few scenes from the movie with the track Ek Din Aap by Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu playing in the background. The video is edited by an Instagram handle with the name of Juhi Loops.

Sharing the video, Juhi wrote, “I didn’t realise we were making memories .. I just knew we were having fun … no words to thank the Yess Boss team enough , Azizji , Shah Rukh , Aditya , Johnnybhai , Sarojji for her choreography , our music directors Jatin-Lalitji, with melodious Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, Abhijeet and soulful lyrics from Javed Akhtarji …. for making such a lovely film watched by millions even today .. and thank you God for these priceless moments in life . 💕🙏😇🌟Humbled everyday 😇🙏🏻#25yearsofyesboss.”

This Hindi-language romantic comedy is still remembered for its melodious songs by music directors Jatin and Lalit which were voiced by Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan and Abhijeet and penned by Javed Akhtar. The songs are loved even today after a silver jubilee of the movie’s release.

Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan have worked in several films together and their on-screen pairing is much loved by their fans. The two share a good bond and friendship as well, apart from being co-stars. They also own the IPL cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders together. Yes Boss was their fourth film together after Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Darr and Ram Jaane.

Yes Boss was the third highest grossing film of 1997 behind Dil To Pagal Hai and Pardes, both of which also starred Shah Rukh Khan.

