Juhi Chawla 'was Ready to Pull Shah Rukh's Ears' for Using Plastic Bottle, Then Realised It's a Steel Sipper

Juhi Chawla is quite environment conscious and uses her platform time and again to talk about the cause. From planting trees on the birthdays of her family members to talking about a strict 'no-plastic' policy, the actress has done quite a lot to spread awareness, especially through the help of social media. The actress' recent post on the environment came with a twist as it involved her long-time friend and co-star, Shah Rukh Khan.

The actress took to Twitter to post a snippet from a newspaper that showed SRK and his son AbRam practicing cricket at Azad Maidan. She then said that at first sight, she thought that AbRam was drinking water from a plastic bottle that made her mad.

"At first I thought Abram was drinking from a plastic bottle and was ready to pull ShahRukh's ears ...!!then realised it's a steel sipper. Great to see the young citizens of tomorrow choosing a better alternative to plastic," she wrote.

It is heartwarming to see the celebrities sharing such a cordial bond with each other that Juhi could reprimand Shah Rukh by 'pulling his ears'. On a serious note it is good to see more celebrities being conscious about the environment.

Check it out:

At first I thought Abram was drinking from a plastic bottle and was ready to pull ShahRukh's ears ...!! 😂😂.....then realised it's a steel sipper 😁Great to see the young citizens of tomorrow choosing a better alternative to plastic🙏😊💕 @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/SB5VMLo1UR — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) October 19, 2019

On the work front, Juhi was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga featuring Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

