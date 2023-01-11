Juhi Chawla Wears ‘Bicchua,’ Lists Benefits With Pic; Fan Says 'Good To See You Promote Indian Tradition'

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla made her OTT debut in Hush Hush, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The actress is known for her exemplary performances in the 90s and early aughts. The Bollywood diva has a fanbase across generations and she is quite active on social media. Recently, the actress shared an aesthetic post that will take you back to our roots.

Taking to Instagram, Juhi Chawla shared a picture of her toes on a rocky road. She is seen wearing toe rings or what Indians popularly call Bichuua. She then goes on to explain the importance and benefits of wearing toe rings. She says, “Back to our roots ..ancient tradition Bicchua - balances hormones, all day acupressure, one-time cost, energy free, life time guarantee! The smart Indian."

Back to our roots ..ancient tradition Bicchua —balances hormones , all day accupressure , one time cost , energy free , life time guarantee …. !! 😂😂🙏🙏🙏🙏 The Smart Indian 😎… pic.twitter.com/oCP6NPBdA9— Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) January 11, 2023

Bichuua, also known as Kal-ungura in Kannada, Bichiya in Hindi, Metti in Tamil, Mettelu in Telugu, is worn by many married women in India.

Soon after the pics were shared, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section. One of the fans wrote, “Good to see u promote Indian tradition," another added, " Try wearing pajeb also 😀 maybe today’s youngsters will be inspired to go desi." A third fan commented, “Wowww…..exemplary feet and toes….so beautiful and perfect and clean….❤️❤️❤️."

Recently, Juhi Chawla remembered her late mother on her birth anniversary. Every year on the birth anniversary of her late mother, the actress sends out a touching message, and this year was no exception. The actress posted a tribute to her mother on social media along with a promise to plant a thousand trees. Juhi Chawla posted a photo of herself and her late mother on Instagram on January 3. The other two were vintage photographs of the mother and daughter team, while the first picture was a lovely, framed portrait of her mother. She captioned the post, “Remembering my Mom today … Everyday I hope I make her proud . Love you Mom . A 1000 trees on your happy birthday."

Juhi Chawla has been in numerous well-known films, including Aaina, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Ram Jaane, Daraar, Loafer, Ishq, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, and Karz Chukana Hai, to mention a few. In the web series The Test Case, the actress portrayed the defense minister of India in 2017. Last but not least, Juhi Chawla co-starred with Ayesha Jhulka, Karishma Tanna, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, and Soha Ali Khan in the 2022 web series Hush Hush. The series had its OTT debut on September 22 on Prime Video.

