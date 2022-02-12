Juhi Chawla’s Daughter Jhanvi Mehta Spotted At Cricket Pre-Auction Briefing Event; Details Inside

The T20 cricketers mega auction 2022 is taking place in Bengaluru today, on February 12. Before the event took place, its organisers held a pre-auction briefing session in Chennai. While the mega event has taken the internet by storm, several pictures from the auction are being shared on social media. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan’s pictures the briefing event went viral. Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jhanvi Mehta too was present at the conference and her pictures are floating on social media.

For the unversed, the KKR is co-owned by SRK and his actor-friend Juhi Chawla. SRK was represented by Aryan and Suhana, Jhanvi Mehta, Bharat Arun, AR Srikkanth, and others at the auction. They all were seen seated at the KKR table. It was a treat for the fans to see all of the star kids together.

But fans would know that this is not the first time Aryan and Jhanvi had made appearance together at the auction. Well, the two marked their presence at the auction table last year. At the time, Juhi had tweeted a picture with the caption, “So happy to see both the KKR kids, Aryan and Jahnavi at the Auction table .. @iamsrk @KKRiders"

So happy to see both the KKR kids, Aryan and Jahnavi at the Auction table .. 🙏😇💜💜💜 @iamsrk @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/Hb2G7ZLqeF— Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) February 18, 2021

Notably, while the Don actor and Juhi Chawla took a backseat, Aryan and Jhanvi became two of the youngest bidders in the history of IPL.

Talking about the IPL acution, the official social media handles of Kolkata Knight Riders shared a glimpse of how Suhana and Aryan have been preparing in absence of their father. Gauri shared the post on her Instagram Story section featuring her kids as they took a crash course on auctioning strategies, and dropped two heart emojis.

Suhana, too, shared the post on her Instagram Story section.

As per a report, Jhanvi likes to be off the spotlight. However, Juhi had once pointed in an interview that she was delighted the children are taking a keen interest in their team. During the interaction, the Yes Boss actress revealed that Jhanvi wakes up at odd hours of the night to watch cricket matches in different parts of the world.

