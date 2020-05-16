Juhi Parmar On How She Broke The News Of Her Divorce With Sachin Shroff To Their Daughter

Kumkum actor Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff filed for divorce after eight years of marriage in December 2019, citing compatibility issues. Recently, Juhi shared how she broke the news of her separation to their daughter Samairra.

The actress says her daughter has been really understanding and never had any uncomfortable questions. "I broke the news about my divorce or separation to her a year and a half back, I told her like a fairytale. She understood how princesses live happily ever after. She understood that it is our reality. She knows that she has a single parent and in true sense more than single parenting, we are triple parenting her as my parents stay with me and they look after her," the actress said.

Juhi shared that her ex husband Sachin and his family also look after their daughter and she is being brought up in a harmonious environment.

After the divorce, Juhi and Sachin have been co-parenting and are on friendly terms and have accepted the reality positively. "Samairra knows that she can talk and meet her father anytime she wants. Sachin can meet her anytime he wants. Everything is nice and positive. Sachin and I are great friends now."

Juhi advised all single parents to not push away questions asked by their kids otherwise they may turn to other sources for knowing the answers.

