Juhi Parmar Recreates Her Kumkum Look as the TV Show Completes 17 Years
Celebrating the launch of one’s superhit show is always a special feeling, most importantly if the TV show has given someone the due recognition.
Image courtesy: Juhi Parmar/ Instagram
Celebrating the launch of one’s superhit show is always a special feeling, most importantly if the TV show has given someone the due recognition. Television actress Juhi Parmar, who earned a lot of appreciation for her show Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, which first premiered in the year 2002. With Juhi Parmar and Hussain Kuwajerwala in the lead roles, the TV show ran successfully for seven years, before concluding in 2009.
As the show completed 17 years of its first premier, Juhi took to Instagram to share an emotional message about the show. Donning the Kumkum look, which the actress carried in the TV show, Juhi wrote, “Today 17 years ago, a beautiful journey had started and little did I know that I was embarking on a life long journey! And I say life long because Kumkum may have ended its on screen run but the show left such a mark in the hearts of its viewers that till date, people call me Kumkum.”
View this post on Instagram
Today 17 years ago, a beautiful journey had started and little did I know that I was embarking on a life long journey! And I say life long because Kumkum may have ended its on screen run but the show left such a mark in the hearts of its viewers that till date, people call me Kumkum. We made life long friendships and memories and I feel blessed that I was part of a show that till date is regarded as one of the most memorable shows of Indian television. On this anniversary, I thought of recreating the look which was loved by our viewers almost two decades ago. So here is Kumkum once again for you. 🙏 #Kumkum #17YearsOfKumkum #BeautifulJourney #Memories #Blessed #MemorableShow
Talking about the memories and the friendships from the show, she wrote, “We made life-long friendships and memories and I feel blessed that I was part of a show that till date is regarded as one of the most memorable shows of Indian television. On this anniversary, I thought of recreating the look which was loved by our viewers almost two decades ago. So here is Kumkum once again for you. #Kumkum #17YearsOfKumkum #BeautifulJourney #Memories #Blessed #MemorableShow”
TV actress Aashka Goradia also commented on the post, writing, “Such a beautiful journey.”
