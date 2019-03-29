English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Juhi Parmar Reveals Her Near-Death Experience On Holi in an Emotional Instagram Post
Juhi Parmar was at a Holi party at her best friend Aashka Goradia's house, when she suddenly started throwing up and her nasal passage choked.
Image: Instagram
TV actress Juhi Parmar has taken to Instagram to describe a near-death experience she had on Holi. The single mother was at a Holi party at her best friend Aashka Goradia's house, when she suddenly started throwing up and her nasal passage choked.
She wasn't able to breathe. The former Bigg Boss contestant thought that she wouldn't survive and even asked her friend Aashka to take care of her six-year-old daughter Samairra. Aashka came to her rescue and Juhi was immediately rushed to the hospital.
In a long post on Instagram, Juhi has narrated the entire episode and confirmed she is better now.
The Kumkum actress recalls having a conversation with the Almighty and she has many lessons to share about leading life positively. She wrote that all she wanted to do in that moment was to 'live for her daughter'. "In that moment I forgave everyone who had wronged me and held on to no grudges, to no negative feelings and just go because I didn't want to carry this baggage... I truly counted my blessings."
Before going through the ordeal, the actress posted photos and a video to celebrate Holi and gaining 200K followers on Instagram.
Juhi, who became a household name with Kumkum-Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan (2002), was last seen in Tantra. She played the role of a mother to a grown-up girl. The actress went through a rough patch in her personal life last year, when she ended her 8-year-long marriage with actor Sachin Shroff.
View this post on Instagram
Our country is defined as the land of colors and Holi defines our culture the most....the colors, the quality time with family, the fun, banter, songs, etc....I love it all! #HappyHoli #Holi #OnSet #HoliCelebration #Celebration #Festival #Festivity #FestivalOfColors #Colors
