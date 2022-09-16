Julia Fox Makes Shocking Revelation Against Kanye West, Says 'He Had a Lot to Work on'

The Uncut Gems star Julia Fox told ES Magazine she is ‘proud’ of herself for calling it quits with Kanye West, after spotting the first red flag in their short relationship. The whirlwind romance ended in February 2022, just 2 months after the duo first began dating, and around the same time when the rapper shared his hopes of getting back with his ex-wife, reality TV star, Kim Kardashian.

Fox opened up in her interview about Kanye’s unresolved issues as she said, “It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it or energy… I don’t have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I’m proud of myself for that.” She further added that had she been the same person as she was before having her 1-year-old son, Valentino, her relationship with Ye might have been a lot longer than it was. But keeping up with his “fast lifestyle” wasn’t something she could add to her already packed life as a mother.

Going further, Fox revealed she lost 15 pounds in the month Ye and she were dating.

In a deleted Instagram post, the actress explained she had a love for the American rapper and fashion designer, but she was “not in love with him”. Check out the statement re-shared on Pop Crave’s Twitter account, where Fox took a dig at media reporting she was seen crying at the airport because of her split. She called herself a “#1 Hustler” and not the lonely woman that she was being painted as.

Meanwhile, Kanye began dating Chaney Jones in February 2022, after the news of his split with Fox came out. But his relationship with 24-year-old Jones ended five months after the duo was first spotted together shopping at Bal Harbor, Miami.

